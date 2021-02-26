Local doctor explains Johnson & Johnson vaccine differences when compared to other shots

COLUMBIA - Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to receive FDA approval Friday, according to NBC News.
Johnson & Johnson says the one-shot vaccine is 72% effective at preventing COVID-19, 28 days after the vaccination. The trial also had no COVID-related deaths or hospitalizations, citing 85% effectiveness against the most severe outcomes of the virus.
Dr. Margaret Day, the co-chair of MU Health Care’s vaccine committee, said Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is going to be a very viable option.
“For the outcomes that we're really looking at, and are very meaningful, it looks like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going to be a great choice,” Day said.
Day said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has gone through vigorous safety and efficacy analyses. She said a lower efficacy rate should not sway anyone from getting the vaccine.
“Vaccines that you trust, like the flu shot that you might get yearly, sometimes its effectiveness is in the 60s,” Day said. “It's looking like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going to be a very viable, excellent vaccine, as well.”
She said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has some advantages over Moderna and Pfizer.
“It is a one dose series and it is much more tolerant," Day said. "So we don't have to keep it so cold. It doesn't require special freezers, so it can be kept at the refrigerated temperatures for three months. So that will be, in a lot of ways, I think a game changer in terms of COVID vaccine delivery.”
Day said any vaccine that adds to the supply chain is a huge win.
If authorized, Johnson & Johnson said it would provide 20 million doses by the end of March.