COLUMBIA − Two leading organizations that represent obstetricians and gynecologists -- American College of Obstetricians and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine -- recommended that anyone who is pregnant should be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dr. Breton Barrier, the Director of Labor and Delivery Inpatient Obstetrics for MU Health Care, is concerned about the COVID-19 delta variant and how it causes harm for pregnant women.
"It was an unexpected deluge of pregnant COVID patients. It started about two or three weeks ago, and it's just not stopped," Barrier said.
Barrier said the harms of the delta variant are significantly more severe than any potential harm of a vaccine. According to Barrier, there is no initial concern that the vaccine causes harm to pregnant women.
"Importantly, the virus itself, it seems to be much more dangerous to pregnancies this time around than the original COVID variant," Barrier explained. "The original variant, it was interesting. We were expecting a huge, you know, just a huge group of pregnant women that wound up in the intensive care unit. And there were a number of them that wind up having to deliver, you know, even three months before their due date, and, it was because of the severity of the illness."
Barrier explained that currently, those pregnant and unvaccinated are ending up in hospitals.
"But that right now, what we're seeing is actually worse than that," Barrier said. "We're seeing now, one to two pregnant patients in our intensive care unit at any given time. And we're seeing anywhere between four and six pregnant women with COVID that are actually in the hospital right now because of COVID."
"And my opinion, very strongly, right now, is that everybody should get the vaccine. Pregnant, non-pregnant," Barrier said.
While discussing potential harms of the vaccine, Barrier said pregnant women should be vaccinated, but should opt for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and perhaps avoid the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"... the single dose doesn't have quite the efficacy. There are blood clotting risks that goes along with the J&J that's been mentioned. Which, blood clotting, is increased risk during pregnancy anyway," Barrier said.
However, Barrier said that if, hypothetically, that was the only vaccine available, "...faced with the alternative, which is you know, the actual infection, I would take the vaccine," Barrier said.