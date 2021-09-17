MID-MISSOURI − Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration met Friday to discuss COVID-19 booster shots for adults 16 and over.
The advisers rejected to approve the use of a Pfizer booster shot for those 16 and older, six months after they are fully vaccinated.
In another vote, the advisers unanimously supported authorization of a Pfizer booster shot for people 65 and older and at high risk of severe COVID, six months after they are fully vaccinated.
The Biden admin previously announced a plan to begin administering boosters for adults as early as the week of Sept. 20, pending sign off from the FDA and CDC.
But, the advisers who work closely with the FDA said they wanted to see more data and that they believed the process was rushed because of the Sept. 20 target date.
KOMU 8 News reached out to local health officials from Boone and Cole counties, as well as MU Health Care, to see how they would have prepared for the approval of booster shots.
Sara Humm, public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), said the question remains of who would be eligible first.
She used last year's timeline of seeing healthcare workers eligible first in December of 2020 and January of 2021. Depending on the recommended time frame, Humm said these could be the first people eligible as they were the first to receive their initial vaccine. She said the health department would work off of the state's list of eligibility.
She also mentioned there are certain orders written about what is able to be administered. She said the medical director at PHHS progressively updates what their policy says on who can be vaccinated.
PHHS said possible booster shots will not impact immunocompromised people eligible for their additional dose. Humm says those who are eligible for their third dose can still get it now.
When it comes to preparation, Humm said "supply is a big consideration."
"We have gone through different phases of supply and demand through the pandemic," she said. "First demand outnumbered supply, but now that flipped, and supply is plentiful and has been for months."
Boone County has many locations for ultra cold storage to keep vaccine doses from spoiling if not needed at the time.
Kristi Campbell, director of the Cole County Health Department, said currently they have "ample resources for those seeking COVID vaccinations."
"The preliminary plan if booster doses for the general public are approved today, is to use the existing resources," Campbell said.
Like Boone County, Cole County will await approval and gage the level of demand to discuss and reevaluate the plan if needed.
MU Health Care says they are currently offering third doses to immunocompromised patients.
Dr. Laura Morris, a family physician and MU Health Care's vaccine co-chair, said there have been a lot of questions and debate within the scientific and medical community.
Morris said MU Health Care is following both the FDA approval and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation very closely to see which groups would get a booster dose if approved.
Morris said once the recommendations are given, MU Health Care is prepared to give the booster to all patients at any location where they currently administer vaccines.
Morris emphasized that the new MU Health Care Keene Street vaccination site is ready and able to accommodate all patients looking for their COVID-19 vaccine.
"We have the doses in place, we have the staff in place, we are ready to open up the booster shots as soon as we have the right guidelines," Morris said.
Morris wanted to reassure individuals worried about any debate or vaccine booster shots.
"We have a lot of questions, but the fact that it's causing debate should be reassuring," she said. "A lot of patients who have been asking about third doses are anxious and worried, but people who are vaccinated should feel reassured that they are well protected."
President Biden has called for a coronavirus summit next week. The summit is planned to convene on Wednesday, and will be a gathering of the heads of state dedicated to addressing the coronavirus crisis.