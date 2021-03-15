COLUMBIA - Hospitals and chain pharmacies usually get a lot of attention when doing vaccine clinics, but smaller local independent pharmacies have also helped vaccinate the community.
With Missouri rolling out its Phase 1B - Tier 3 of the COVID-19 vaccine plan on Monday, more demand for an appointment can be expected.
"I think that one of the challenges for us, especially right at first, is kind of as each tier rolls out, is just the volume of phone calls, you know, we're not in a call center or anything," D&H Drugstore pharmacist Darran Alberty said. "So, you know, just the number of calls, which we're happy to take, we're happy to discuss with folks. But it's just working through those and still, you know, doing our regular workflow as well, has kind of been a challenge sometimes for us."
Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy has also been scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
"It has presented some challenge logistics wise, you know, a lot of it's done, where you schedule these appointments online and doing the technology, part of that has challenged us- it's a different workflow," Kilgore's pharmacist Bill Morrissey said. "If you have folks hanging out after a vaccination for 15 minutes, you know, you have to take into consideration what that does to your parking lot, because we're a smaller business."
Since D&H Drugstore and Kilgore's are smaller independent pharmacies, they don't easily have access to the resources bigger hospitals and chain pharmacies usually have.
"Unlike maybe a large institution, we don't have an IT department is going to do the programming to set up our webpage for folks to do that. So we have some very talented employees that, you know, step up and kind of are jack of all trades where they do multiple things," Morrissey said. "That's part of what small business is, you know, being inventive, trying to think outside the box."
Both D&H Drugstore and Kilgore's Pharmacy receive 100 vaccine doses weekly from the state.
"It's really exciting the last couple of weeks, we've been able to get a regular allocation from the state, " Alberty said. "I think the only thing we really had to buy are some data loggers, and some really fancy thermometers that will monitor the temperature on an ongoing basis."
D&H Drugstore is roughly breaking even for administering the vaccine, and neither Kilgore's or D&H are making significant profit from it.
"We're looking at it is, you know, as this effort, being part of our mission to to help the, the health of the community," Alberty said. "So we're very glad to help take care of the folks who've taken care of us for so long."