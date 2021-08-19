COLUMBIA − Nursing homes can be a hotspot for COVID-19 cases because of the risk to the elderly, the most at-risk demographic for the virus.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced nursing home staff are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to try to keep the most at-risk demographic healthy.
Biden said if nursing homes do not comply with the new rule they will no longer have the ability to receive federal funding such as Medicare and Medicaid.
This is the first time Biden has threatened to take away federal aid since he became president.
The Bluffs, a Columbia nursing home, began taking new precautions to protect residents and employees from contracting and spreading the virus.
Some of those precautions include scheduled visits, taking visitors' temperatures, filling out intake forms, using hand sanitizer and regular sanitation.
The Bluffs, prior to the president's announcement, was contemplating whether or not to make staff staff vaccination mandatory, but they highly recommended their employees get vaccinated.
The administrator at the Bluffs, Roystan Bais, said he has never seen or imagined anything like what he's seen through the pandemic.
"Last year has been very difficult for us since the pandemic started somewhere in February, March. We had to put a lot of measures in place to protect the residents and the staff, and also a lot of our residents and staff did get COVID," Bais said. "That caused the staffing shortages too, that put the additional burden on providing the care for our residents."
Bais said the facility lost a lot of workers due to the fear of the virus.
"They also saw a lot of residents, a lot of their family members and people in the community dying from that," Bais said. "They were very scared of death."
Dorris Mayuiers, a resident at the Bluffs, said she contracted COVID-19 at the facility and was in the hospital on a ventilator for nine days.
Mayuiers said she was born before the polio vaccine was available and ended up contracting it. Since then, she has been for vaccines and is for mandatory vaccinations for nursing home staff.
"I really think it should be mandatory," Mayuiers said. "I'd seen it go through here. I mean, I can see it if you have a medical reason why you shouldn't [get vaccinated]. I know people who have lost loved ones and things like that."
Another resident, Mathew Shultz, said the decision to make the vaccines mandatory was a bit of a reach.
"Making it mandatory is kind of a jump for me, but as I said, I have had both vaccinations," Schultz. "So, I just think there is a better approach to accomplish the same task. He may have been a little bit more expeditious."
Schultz said he had to be pushed a little to get the vaccine, but now that he is vaccinated, he realizes the benefits.
"I was thinking about the people here, that work here and the people that live here, that would be going out and at a time where it was pretty bad," Schultz said. "For that reason, I got the shots."
On Aug. 6, 57% of the Bluffs employees were vaccinated. As of Aug. 19, about 63% of the staff is vaccinated, which is above the Missouri nursing home employ vaccination rate of 50%.
According to the CDC, 81% of Missouri nursing home residents are vaccinated. Four-hundred nursing home facilities are reporting their data, or 72% of them across the state.
According to the CDC, 48% of Missouri nursing home staff are vaccinated. Four-hundred and four nursing home facilities are reporting their data, or 72% of them across the state.
Bais said the federal funding given to the Bluffs didn't achieve what it was supposed to.
"We are really struggling with the sharp staffing shortages, and also several other government benefits did not help us to get the employees here," Bais said. "I am just and also this enforcing this [mandate] just on the nursing home employees, I'm worried that they will flee to the other healthcare settings like hospitals, home health, that will make this make the current staffing shortage situation very dire."