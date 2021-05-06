Local universities encouraging not requiring COVID-19 vaccines for now

COLUMBIA - More than 200 colleges and universities around the country have announced they will require students and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall, but local universities have not made that decision yet.
Columbia College spokesperson Sam Fleury said the college has discussed the option, but as of now is not requiring it.
Fleury said since Columbia College is separated across 38 different campuses, its decision is different from more traditional universities.
“We're definitely trying to encourage all of our college community members to get vaccinated,“ Fleury said.
The University of Missouri has also decided to encourage, instead of require the vaccine. MU spokesperson Christian Basi said the low numbers of COVID-19 cases is one of the reasons why the university is not requiring it on campus.
"We've made that decision based on a lot of observations that we have made over the last several months and weeks," Basi said. "In particular, our cases are extremely low among our student bodies."
According to the MU COVID-19 dashboard, there are six active COVID-19 cases among students as of Thursday.
One MU student, Lily Dozier, understands the logistical challenge of requiring the vaccine at MU, but thinks it could be required in certain situations.
"I think it could be nice if they could require the vaccine," Dozier said. "Even if they did require it to do certain things, if you want to participate in campus events or activities or those kind of things or if you have an in-person class."
Another MU student, Shabba Adekunle, said it's important to keep encouraging his peers to get the shot.
"I think its very important that everyone should get it," Adekunle said. "More people that have it, the more effective it will be."
The universities requiring the COVID-19 vaccines tend to be smaller and private, but that's not the case for all.
Some public universities that have announced a vaccine requirement for fall classes include University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Colorado at Fort Collins, Cleveland State University, Oregon State University and Rutgers University.
In Missouri, only Washington University in St. Louis and Culver Stockton College have announced a vaccine requirement for fall classes.
MU and Columbia College both said it will leave the option open if things change.