SPRINGFIELD, Mo. − Mercy Health System, a major hospital chain throughout Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma, will require employees to get vaccinated by this fall.
The mandate was announced Wednesday at a press conference. Employees will need to get vaccinated by Sept. 30.
The announcement comes as the delta variant spreads quickly across the state and especially in the southwest Missouri. According to CDC data, 73.3% of cases in Missouri are of the delta variant. Missouri is the leading state of delta cases, by far, with this high percentage. Nevada comes in second with 39.7% of its cases classified as the delta variant.
According to the Associated Press, 17 people died from COVID-19 in southwest Missouri in a two-week period. Those dead ranged in age from 40s to 90s. Officials say none of those who died were fully vaccinated.
Chief Administrative Officer for Mercy Hospital in Springfield Erick Frederick tweeted Wednesday that the hospital currently has 120 COVID-19 patients, with 88% of its ICU patients on ventilators.
120 COVID+ @MercySGF. 88% of ICU patients on ventilators. Less than 5% of total COVID census is fully vaccinated. Today we announced mandatory vaccination by 9/30 for all co-workers and physicians across the Mercy ministry. To serve our community we will protect our own.— Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 7, 2021
SSM Health and BJC Healthcare have also required vaccines for its employees. All major hospital systems in the St. Louis area will require their staffs to get shots, including St. Luke's Hospital.
On June 30, MU Health Care, Boone Health and Lake Regional provided KOMU 8 News with statements regarding employee vaccination policies.
MU Health Care
All policies regarding employee health requirements are done to supplement other safety measures in the best interest of employees and patients. While we believe the currently available COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective, we have chosen not to mandate vaccines which are being given by Emergency Use Authorizations. No decision has been made about mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. Future decisions would depend on vaccine data, epidemiology, and full FDA approval.
Boone Health
Boone Health strongly encourages our employees to get vaccinated for COVD-19, but it is not currently a requirement. This is something that we will continue to monitor and evaluate.
Lake Regional
Lake Regional Health System strongly encourages vaccination for its employees. Our vaccination efforts began in December 2020. We continue to educate employees and the community about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, while also making vaccination easy to access. SSM Health team members can request an exemption for religious or medical reasons.