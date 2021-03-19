COLUMBIA - The local chapter of the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA) will hold a webinar Friday night, with a goal of educating Black and brown communities on the importance of getting vaccinated.
The Mid-Missouri Black Nurses Association (MMBNA) organizes events that discuss important issues with communities that can encounter instances of inequality surrounding societal issues.
"They are marginalized," MMBNA President Felicia Anunoby said. "They have a lot of hesitancy for taking the vaccine because of the long history of racially charged and inhumane treatment in research studies in the past for the Black population."
Anunoby is a nurse practitioner and Assistant Professor of Nursing at Stephens College.
"We have talked amongst our chapter about volunteering to be able to help give the vaccine," she said. "Part of the hesitancy is that not many minorities are in health care. When they go to get the vaccine, and people don't see others that look like them, they may not be comfortable."
Anunoby said it is important to reach out to Black and brown communities because they are marginalized and often hesitant to ask questions related to the medical field because of racially charged or inhuman treatment during research studies throughout history.
"We want to educate them," she said. "We want to let them know that we hear them and we feel their pain. We want to help them understand the importance of getting vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus."
Anunoby said MMBNA plans to hold another webinar next month with professional speakers regarding mental wellness during a pandemic.
"They're going to answer more questions about the COVID, infection, the vaccination, the science behind it, how they need to get vaccinated and where to go," she said. "It's not enough to tell them to go, we're not trying to convince people we're trying to give them information to be able to make their own judgments and decision."
The webinar will be held via Zoom from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday night. Information on how to register for the event can be found here.