MID-MISSOURI − Multiple mid-Missouri health departments are beginning to offer the Pfizer booster shots following the state's Department of Health and Senior Services approved the booster this week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use last week, while CDC vaccine advisors also recommended the third dose.
The qualifying factors for the booster shot have been outlined by the CDC:
- Age 65 years or older.
- Age 18 or older with an underlying medical condition (includes cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, neurological condition, diabetes, down syndrome, heart condition, HIV infection, immunocompromised state, liver disease, overweight, pregnancy, blood disorder, smoking or history of smoking, organ transplant recipient, stroke or cerebrovascular disease and substance use disorder).
- Age 18 or older who work in high-risk settings (includes first responders, health care workers, firefighters, police officers, congregate care staff, education staff, teachers, support staff, daycare workers, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers).
- Age 18 or older who live in a high-risk setting (includes long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters).
Audrain County will offer booster appointments starting mid-October
Audrain County Health Department said in a press release on Wednesday they will have Pfizer booster appointments available starting in mid-October. In the meantime, they encourage residents to seek out vaccinations at local pharmacies.
"Access to Pfizer is different from Moderna," ACHD administrator and CEO Craig Brace said. "Pfizer requires ultra cold storage and redistribution of the vaccine in smaller quantities than the minimum order of 1,170 doses. These factors make it a little more difficult to make Pfizer third dose shots readily available through the health department."
Brace also said there are no mass vaccination clinics being planned at this time. ACHD made this decision because there are now multiple access points through area pharmacies and providers that were not there at the start of the year when the vaccine was first offered.
Brace said they are continuing to offer third dose shots of Moderna to the severely immunocompromised. Appointments can be made by calling ACHD or by going to their website.
Boone County will host vaccination clinics, including booster doses, throughout October
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said in a press release on Thursday they will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at their facility each Saturday throughout October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
These clinics will be for anyone who needs a first dose, second dose, third dose, or booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or their first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Anyone getting a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at one of the clinics will be required to sign an attestation form stating they are eligible to receive the vaccination based on qualifying factors.
Appointments are required for the clinics and can be made by visiting the City of Columbia website.
Cole County area hospitals and health centers are now offering booster shots
Cole County Health Department says it has been seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 case numbers. They announced in a briefing on Thursday they will not be offering the COVID vaccine at the health department in October because they will be offering flu shots instead.
They also announced they will have two free COVID testing events on Oct. 10 and Oct. 24.
Area hospitals such as Capital Region and St. Mary's Health Center will be offering booster shots. St. Mary's Health Center requires an appointment for booster shot administration.
There are currently no mass vaccination events planned by the county for booster doses. Capital Region Hospital plans to have one and said they will post on their Facebook page when they set a date.
Ron Rockwood, the director of medical services & population health at Jefferson City Medical Group, says he's seen 5,000 people receive booster doses since Monday.
"Enthusiasm is there, but availability is more widespread. People are more amicable to waiting longer," Rockwood said.
Dr. Lenora Adams, from St. Mary's Health Center, said concerning the response to the booster doses, "I personally have not seen the same frantic demand for the booster shots as the first rollout, when the vaccine first became available. It's more calm."
She also said they are currently ordering more vaccines.