JEFFERSON CITY - The CDC's director gave her endorsement to the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 Tuesday night, following a unanimous vote from its vaccine advisors.
Vaccine rollout for children could begin this week, but mid-Missouri health departments must wait for a standing order from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
However, not all counties are prepared to give out the vaccine.
KOMU 8 reached out to multiple health departments about their rollout plan for those ages 5 to 11. Below are the health departments' responses:
Boone County
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is currently working with public and private schools who wish to participate on working out a schedule for administering vaccines to children in schools.
However, the department does not plan to move ahead until the school-based flu shot clinics are over, according to public information specialist Sara Humm.
Callaway County
The Callaway County Health Department does not currently have a plan for rolling out the vaccine to children, according to director Sharon Lynch.
Howard County
The Howard County Health Department is not offering the Pfizer vaccine due to storage issues, according to administrator Marsha Broadus.
It is currently only giving out Moderna, which children ages 5-11 are not eligible for.
Cole County
The Cole County Health Department is prepared to give out vaccines to this age group whenever the standing order comes. They offer clinics on Thursdays.
The director for the Cole County Health Department, Kristi Campbell, said Capital Region Medical Center, Jefferson City Medical Group, the Community Health Center of Central Missouri, and SSM St. Mary's all plan to give out pediatric vaccines through their normal clinics.
She hopes this will benefit the whole family.
"They're not going to hold special clinics for pediatrics. They'll just send them to the regular clinic," Campbell said. "Perhaps someone will bring their child in and go ahead and get their dose, or maybe their booster dose. So, they can go ahead and have their child vaccinated at the same time."
Vaccines for children in this age group look different than the ones given to adults. The dose given to children ages 5-11 will be a 10 microgram dose. Doses given to people ages 12 and up are 30 micrograms.
Advisers to the FDA said the lower dose could help mitigate some of the rare side effects. That includes myocarditis, a rare inflammatory heart disease seen in some adolescents who have gotten the vaccine.
Campbell encourages families to consult with a doctor if they have concerns.
"The best advice I can give is to talk to your pediatrician or your physician. Talk to a physician that you trust, that knows your health history and can talk to you about what's best for you and your family," Campbell said.
Twenty-eight million children in the United States are now eligible under this decision.