MID-MISSOURI − Top health officials in the Biden administration may soon advise Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots eight months after becoming fully vaccinated, two sources familiar with the discussions tell CNN.
Dr. Margaret Day, an MU Health Care family medicine physician and vaccine co-chair, says she expected this update.
"This is not unanticipated," Day said. "It's similar to us needing to get a flu shot yearly."
The plan, which is still being developed, would involve administering third shots beginning in mid-to-late September, pending authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday the companies have submitted initial data to the FDA to support the use of booster doses for their COVID-19 vaccines.
Day says this update still means the vaccines are effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
"The periodic booster does of vaccine doesn't mean the booster shot is not effective, it remains really safe," Day said
News of the plan for boosters for most Americans was first reported by The New York Times.
This is the current booster plan for those who got vaccines with two doses. Officials are still gathering data for Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. Experts currently anticipate that those who received J&J will need booster shots as well, but they will make that decision once they have more data.
Day hopes this development will encourage people who haven't gotten their first two doses to get their shots.
"Before we even start talking about boosters... we're trying to encourage those who haven't gotten a vaccine yet to please do so," Day said.
Multiple health departments in mid-Missouri made announcements about their plans to administer a third vaccine dose to immunocompromised individuals, in which the FDA authorized and CDC vaccine advised recommended last week.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is currently following the CDC's guidance, saying it does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population besides those severely immunocompromised at this time.
PHHS says until it is approved by federal and state governments, it will not administer the third dose. Once it is approved, PHHS will make information available about where to receive the third dose.
The health department says it will require individuals to sign an attestation stating that they qualify for a third dose.
CDC recommends moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive a third dose of COVID vaccine. This includes people who:•Receive active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.•Had an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress immune system.1/4 pic.twitter.com/RZpqPI8yKQ— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) August 16, 2021
In a Facebook post, the Audrain County Health Department said it's not offering the booster vaccination for those immunocompromised at this time but will notify the public once we receive further guidance from the state to provide it.
The Cole County Health Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that they will not be offering the third dose at this time.
Capital Region Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital, Jefferson City Medical Group, and the Community Health Center of Jefferson City recommend patients contact their physician if they think they have a condition that qualifies for a third shot. These medical facilities are able to give first, second, and now third shots.
Lake Regional Health System will also offer the booster shot to people whose immune systems are moderately to severely compromised.