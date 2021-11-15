COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools began its district-wide student vaccination clinics on Monday with two elementary schools.
Mill Creek Elementary was the first school to on the schedule for vaccination clinic on Monday. Cedar Ridge Elementary also had a vaccination clinic from 1 to 3 p.m.
"I'm a mom of three kids under 12," Molly Matter, the school nurse at Mill Creek Elementary, said. "For me personally, this announcement was pretty exciting."
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will run the first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the end of the year. The health department will distribute the Pfizer vaccine, as it's the only vaccine available for kids 5 to 12. The vaccines are free.
Parents were sent a permission form in the previous weeks to consent to their children to get vaccinated at these clinics.
Matter said setting up the vaccination clinic wasn't too difficult since Mill Creek had flu shot clinics just two weeks ago.
"We were prepared for this," Matter said. "The health department was great at getting everything scheduled and done."
"It was a little bit of rush to get everything prepared in a week, but luckily everything worked out," she continued.
The health department will take their clinic to every school in the district. Hickman High School will be the last stop of the first vaccination clinics on Dec. 11.
According to Matter and Ashton Day, the health educator at PHHS, at least 180 students are expected to attend the clinic at Mill Creek on Monday.
Day said it is too early to tell how many kids in the district will attend the clinics.
"We're hopeful about 50% of kids show up to the school based clinics," Day said.
There was a lot excitement from the kids as they got prepared to get their vaccine shot. Some kids were calm, cool and collected when they got the shot. Some students received some help from teachers to build the courage to get the shots, but eventually, after they got it, many felt relieved.
Mill Creek had stickers laid out for the students to pick and choose after receiving the shot.
Second dose vaccination clinics are scheduled for when students get back from winter break in January.
Mill Creek and Cedar Ridge will have second vaccination clinics on Jan. 10, but Day said parents can have their child get the second dose before the second vaccination clinics in January. It's recommended to get the second dose three weeks after the first.
"Families are welcome to go anywhere else to get their second doses," Day said. "There is no harm in waiting either."
ROSETA and CORE will have their vaccination clinics on Tuesday.