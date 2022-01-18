The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is adding an additional COVID-19 testing location in Columbia.

The drive-thru site will be in the parking lot of Mizzou North, at 115 West Business Loop 70, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates.

  • January 25
  • February 1
  • February 8
  • February 15
  • February 22

COVID-19 testing is also available in Jefferson City. This testing site is at the American Legion #1423 on Tanner Bridge Road. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates.

  • January 23
  • February 13
  • February 27
  • March 13
  • March 27

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.