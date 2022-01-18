The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is adding an additional COVID-19 testing location in Columbia.
The drive-thru site will be in the parking lot of Mizzou North, at 115 West Business Loop 70, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates.
- January 25
- February 1
- February 8
- February 15
- February 22
COVID-19 testing is also available in Jefferson City. This testing site is at the American Legion #1423 on Tanner Bridge Road. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates.
- January 23
- February 13
- February 27
- March 13
- March 27