MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will prepare to vaccinate all fully vaccinated adults.
Those who are 18 or older and fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible for a booster shot at least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or 6 months after receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Hy-vee announced that free booster shots will be available to all individuals 18 and older at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. It is recommended that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card if applicable, medicaid card if applicable, photo ID, and their COVID-19 vaccination record card.
You can schedule your COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting their website. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.