JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS) is warning citizens of a new text messaging scam targeting citizens and their personal information.
According to website registration information, the scam was established Dec. 2 and was registered by a user from the European Union.
The text message sends citizens a link and requests that they enter their social security number, name and date of birth and upload photos of their driver's license to "validate" their "one-time COVID-19 vaccine verification.
In an attempt to legitimize the site, scammers placed logos from the DHSS and the Missouri Department of Revenue’s myDMV portal along the top.
DHSS said it has worked with the Office of Administration’s Information Technology Services Division (OA-ITSD) to take all actions at the state’s disposal to report the site to the proper authorities, although the site is hosted and maintained externally.
The state reminds citizens it will never ask for a citizen's social security number over email or text message and only provides vaccination verification and records upon request.
For those who submitted their information through this website, DHSS has the following steps and recommendations:
- Contact your financial institutions to notify them of the privacy breach
- Contact the Social Security Administration to report an exposed SSN
- Contact credit reporting services to alert them your information was disclosed
DHSS included these screenshots below so citizens can recognize the fraudulent website and the phone number the scam uses.