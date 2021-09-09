COLUMBIA - Missouri political leaders have been reacting on Twitter to President Biden's announcement regarding a new vaccine mandate for federal workers, large employers and health care staff. 

According to the White House, the mandate could apply to as many as 100 million Americans. The plan requires employers with more than 100 staffers either require employers to get the vaccine or have employees undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. 

Governor Mike Parson

Parson reacted to the announcement by saying that the "heavy-handed action by the federal government is unwelcome in our state and has potentially dangerous consequences for working families."

Parson said the decision to get vaccinated is a private decision, and that it should remain private. 

Senator Josh Hawley

Hawley has been verbal previously about Biden's mandates when it comes to COVID-19, especially masks. Hawley has also been verbal about the Biden Administration using Facebook to screen posts about COVID-19.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt

Schmitt has sued school districts across the state for imposing mask mandates, one being Columbia Public Schools. Schmitt states Missouri has been a leader in pushing back against Biden and COVID-19 mandates, and says Missourians must fight back.

Rep. Sam Graves (6th Congressional District)

Graves believes Biden is overreaching with the new mandate. He also believes the announcement was used as a distraction from his actions with U.S. troops in Afghanistan. 

This story will continue to be updated as lawmakers share their reactions.