COLUMBIA - Missouri political leaders have been reacting on Twitter to President Biden's announcement regarding a new vaccine mandate for federal workers, large employers and health care staff.
According to the White House, the mandate could apply to as many as 100 million Americans. The plan requires employers with more than 100 staffers either require employers to get the vaccine or have employees undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
Governor Mike Parson
Parson reacted to the announcement by saying that the "heavy-handed action by the federal government is unwelcome in our state and has potentially dangerous consequences for working families."
Parson said the decision to get vaccinated is a private decision, and that it should remain private.
The Biden Administration’s recent announcement seeking to dictate personal freedom and private business decisions is an insult to our American principles of individual liberty and free enterprise.(1/3)— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) September 9, 2021
Senator Josh Hawley
Hawley has been verbal previously about Biden's mandates when it comes to COVID-19, especially masks. Hawley has also been verbal about the Biden Administration using Facebook to screen posts about COVID-19.
So much for this https://t.co/57W1ZtGg98— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 9, 2021
Attorney General Eric Schmitt
Schmitt has sued school districts across the state for imposing mask mandates, one being Columbia Public Schools. Schmitt states Missouri has been a leader in pushing back against Biden and COVID-19 mandates, and says Missourians must fight back.
Missouri has been a national leader in pushing back against the Biden Administration & Covid related mandatesBiden’s historic overreach on vaccine mandates will not stand in MissouriWe’re at a crossroads in America — who we are and what we’re going to be. We must fight back— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) September 9, 2021
Rep. Sam Graves (6th Congressional District)
Graves believes Biden is overreaching with the new mandate. He also believes the announcement was used as a distraction from his actions with U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
I strongly oppose President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses and their employees. This is just the latest example of the extreme executive overreach by this Administration.— Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) September 9, 2021
This story will continue to be updated as lawmakers share their reactions.