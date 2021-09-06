Missouri statewide vaccination up 6% since incentive campaign launch

COLUMBIA – In the nearly 7 weeks since the Missouri vaccination incentive program launched, doses administered have maintained a steady average.
The rolling seven-day average dipped on Aug. 1, then returned to a steady climb until Aug. 22, increasing daily. At that point the program had been in place for one month and over a half a million Missourians were signed up.
Since Aug. 23 the average has been on a slight decline. The most recent data from Sept. 4, shows a change of about 4,000 people less in the rolling weekly averages between then and now.
Despite this slight decrease, there is still positive progress. At the time of the incentive program launch, KOMU 8 reported the statewide completed vaccination rate was just about 40%. Today it has reached nearly 46%.
The third drawing to pick winners for the VIP Campaign happens this Friday, along with the public announcement of the winners from the second drawing. KOMU 8 reached out to some winners from the first drawing to ask about their experience with the campaign, but did not get any responses.
The University of Missouri also launched a vaccination incentive program.. Prizes for that range from tuition waivers to shooting the canon at a football game to one year of free parking. KOMU 8 reached out to MU Health Care and the MU Student Health Center for information on the numbers enrolled in the program but were all unavailable due to Labor Day.
As of Aug. 16, according to the Missouri Vaccination Dashboard website, administration of third does are also being tracked. In the past three weeks more than 24,000 third doses have already been given.
KOMU 8 reached out the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for more information on the third dose tracking but could not get anyone on the phone.
You can sign up for the MO VIP program and find the full list of winners here.