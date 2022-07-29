MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is expected to receive a one-time allocation of 65,000 doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, which can vaccinate up to 32,500 individuals.
Orders began this week for delivery, however the Missouri DHSS expects that by the second week of August there will be limited availability of the vaccine. You'll be able to find where to get the Novavax vaccine at Vaccines.gov once the site is updated.
Novavax is a protein based two-dose series vaccine given 3 to 8 weeks apart. The vaccine uses traditional vaccination methods that have been used for decades and was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.
Novavax is not authorized as a booster dose at this time.