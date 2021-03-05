COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that urban cities in Missouri will starting receiving more vaccine doses next week. He said that the urban cities needed the vaccine the most.
"While vaccine distribution is based on population throughout each region, we do recognize that some Missourians are less interested in receiving the vaccine than others," Gov. Parson said at his weekly briefing. "Vaccine interest is often highest in the urban populations, so starting next week we will begin transitioning mass vaccination teams to accommodate more events in region a, which is the Kansas City area and Region C in the St. Louis region. We expect a full transition by April 1."
This brings the question, has the state overcompensated for more rural and less populated areas? As of Friday, 19.1% of the Boone County's population was vaccinated with at least one dose, while in Jackson County, just 12.1% was vaccinated with at least one dose. St. Louis County administered at least one vaccine dose to 14.3% of its population.
"I think you know, it's a juggling act for people who are in eligible tiers around the state, and you know, there are obviously different population sizes," Sara Humm, community relations specialist at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services. "So, we've had issues here, all along with supply. And right now we're getting ready to go into Tier 3 and that will open up a much larger group."
While the governor is upping the vaccine distribution in Missouri, President Joe Biden said the country should have enough doses by the end of May to vaccinate every American adult (all vaccinations will not be done by that point, but the supply should be enough to vaccinate every adult American).
The state may be changing distribution techniques again, but Missouri is still in the bottom 10 on the U.S. list for vaccine rollout.
"There is no doubt if there is still work to be done, but we are absolutely making progress and seeing results. I assure you we will continue to take a balanced approach," Gov. Parson said.
The state also received 50,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, which received emergency use authorization last weekend. Boone Hospital Center was the only local vaccinator to receive any of the J&J doses this week.
"And you know the governor said we had gotten those 50,000 doses this week and that he doesn't anticipate to get a large amount at least for the immediate future. Not knowing what that vaccine supply looks like does make it difficult for us to plan," Humm said.
