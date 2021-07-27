COLUMBIA – Since the vaccination incentive program rollout last week, Missouri’s VIP Campaign saw 100,000 registrations in the first day. Due to this, the state's order for vaccine doses more than tripled this week.
In anticipation of increased demand from the incentive program and concerns over the spread of the delta variant, state officials increased the order to meet their projected demand.
State health officials two weeks ago were ordering about 7,000 doses to be distributed across the state. Last week, due to increase in demand, the order jumped to more than three times that, over 21,000 doses for this week.
In the two days following the incentive program launch, there was a small uptick in vaccination numbers, which dipped down over the weekend.
The vaccine ordering process takes a week.
It starts on Monday, officials review to-date vaccine analysis, including how much they have left on hand. Tuesday is when Missouri receives the next week’s vaccine projections from the federal government. On Wednesday Missouri complies all order requests submitted from vaccinators. Thursday the orders are finalized by the state and which vaccinators will receive doses and how much. Friday is when the order is submitted, and the doses are shipped on Sunday.
Although Missouri has tripled the order of doses, the data from the state dashboard shows that there has not yet been an equal increase of people receiving the vaccine to match the supply.