MISSOURI - As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands, essential workers in sectors including energy, agriculture, transportation, childcare, education and more now qualify for the vaccine under Phase 1B - Tier 3.
Meredith Hoenes, Communications Specialist for Boone Electric Cooperative, said although it's an individual decision for workers in the energy sector to get vaccinated, it's a smart one.
"Electricity has become a necessity of modern life, and many of us really don't want to do without it. And so I think that's why we, the utility businesses, were put in such a tier and considered essential even during the shutdown," she said.
Despite now being eligible for the vaccine, Hoenes said Boone Electric Cooperative is still remaining cautious.
"We're still treating COVID-19 as a pandemic. So we still wear masks at work. We still have protocols in place when it comes to employees," she said.
Other critical infrastructure workers under Phase 1B - Tier 3 include farmers across Missouri.
Caroline Sicht works at Tacoma Cattle Company in Ashland and said it's hard for society to function without the agriculture industry.
"It is crucial that they are able to continue working no matter what," Sicht said. "Giving agricultural workers the option to get vaccinated, if they feel that is what's best for them, is great for those who want to take up that opportunity."
Childcare workers also fall into Missouri's newest activated tier.
At A Good Start Preschool in Columbia, half of the employees have already received the vaccine, according to Lead Administrator Jonathan Williams.
"With being vaccinated, it's going to allow us to be more personable than what we have been in this past year," Williams said.
Being able to connect with families is part of Williams' job, and he said he looks forward to having those relationships again after getting vaccinated.
"We've had some families join us within the last year and I can't even tell you what the mom or dad looks like," he said. "You can barely recognize them with the mask on."
Christy Smith, Assistant Director of Green Meadows Preschool, said it’s essential for her and other workers to be vaccinated. Smith said many of the 120 children at the preschool have parents that are also essential workers.
“Our teachers and administrators have not missed a day throughout the whole pandemic. We have been here the whole time,” she said. “We have had about a third of us that’s gotten it so far.”
Workers in the transportation sector are also included in Phase 1B - Tier 3.
One JEFFTRAN worker said it is important for workers there to get the vaccine because many people rely on them to get around town. They said JEFFTRAN is the only transportation for a lot of people in Jefferson City. About two-thirds of personnel wanted the vaccine and many have gotten both doses.
Chris Herbol, an IT architect at Stephens College, is among others also eligible. As someone who works at an IT help desk, Herbol said he comes into contact with students daily.
“From an IT perspective, you’re going into every single classroom most of the time. Especially at a help desk,” Herbol said.
Governor Mike Parson activated Phase 1B - Tier 3 on Monday to include these critical infrastructure workers. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said this activation will work toward “protecting those who keep the essential functions of society running.”
To register online for a COVID-19 vaccine, click here or visit KOMU.com/vaccine for more vaccine information.