JEFFERSON CITY - Bivalent COVID-19 boosters could be available among some Missouri providers as early as Friday with more providers set to add them to their inventory next week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday.
CDC recommendations were recently updated to endorse the use of updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older as well as the Moderna vaccine for people 18 years or older.
In order to be eligible for these vaccines, it must be two months since an individual received their last primary or booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. The Pfizer or Moderna bivalent vaccines are able to be used regardless of which primary series vaccine was received previously.
Following this new recommendation, individuals 12 years and older will no longer be able to receive the previous monovalent booster as the FDA is removing its authorization.
The companies' bivalent boosters target two strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The strains targeted are currently the most widespread variants globally and are only eligible for use on those who have completed their primary vaccination series (two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson).
The CDC expects to recommend other updated COVID-19 boosters for children in the coming weeks after its discussion Thursday and the evaluation of data by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which could then also be made available in Missouri.
