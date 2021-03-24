JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched a new statewide transportation guide to help communities get access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
DHSS partnered with the Missouri Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution to increase access to free and low-cost transportation resources. The program includes Missouri's rural, suburban and urban communities for COVID-19 vaccine administration.
"Get a Ride" is embedded within every aspect of Missouri's COVID-19 rollout plan. The transportation resources can be customized by location for each vaccine event and site.
Providers OATS and Southeast Missouri Transportation Service (SMTS) normally provide services to older adults and individuals with disabilities. The companies are now able to help anyone in their service areas with transportation to vaccine events.
Area Agencies on Aging is also assisting caregivers of older adults to help them get to vaccine appointments. HealthTran is also offering reduced costs to participants who book through the company.
Most transportation providers are giving resources at little to no cost. Lyft and Uber are not discounted or free in Missouri.
Additional resources will become added here if they become available.