As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Sunday, March 21
- Saturday, March 20
- Friday, March 19
- Thursday, March 18
- Wednesday, March 17
- Tuesday, March 16
- Monday, March 15
Updates for Monday, March 22 will become available below:
10:30 a.m.: Boone County reports 84th COVID-19 death
The Boone County Public Health & Human Services reported 5 new cases Saturday, March 20 and 2 new cases Sunday, March 21.
This brings their total number of cases to 17,774 and their total active cases to 96.
One new death was reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 84 deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the department, the individual was over the age of 80. Exactly half the county's death have been in the 80+ age group.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 27.6% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 75,034 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 49,743 residents have received first dose
- 25,809 residents have received both doses
- 8,423 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 23 hospitalizations. There are currently 7 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 55.50.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri reports no new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 173 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 486,170.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,374 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
2,063,467 total doses administered
1,356,010 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
740,199 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
22.1% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
12.1% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 836 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,042 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 292.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.