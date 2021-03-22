As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
5:25 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate still at 12, seven new cases today
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 12.3
The updated CPS student tracker shows 133 students in the district currently in quarantine and 14 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 115 quarantined, 8 positive cases, 17 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 5 quarantined, 3 positive case, 5 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 13 quarantined, 2 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 0 quarantined, 1 positive cases
The district has seen 2,697 quarantined student cases and 633 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 11 staff members currently in quarantine and 1 active staff cases. 1 staff member is out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 51.0% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4:25 p.m.: Cole County adds 12 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,711 cases in Cole County, an increase of 12 cases since Friday. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 23.7% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 29,198 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 18,173 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 11,548 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,918 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 28.21.
4:10 p.m.: Boone County reports 7 new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 7 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 81.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 27.6% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 75,034 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 49,743 residents have received first dose
- 25,809 residents have received both doses
- 8,423 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 26 hospitalizations, 7 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 7 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 3 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 18.64.
10:30 a.m.: Boone County reports 84th COVID-19 death
The Boone County Public Health & Human Services reported 5 new cases Saturday, March 20 and 2 new cases Sunday, March 21.
This brings their total number of cases to 17,774 and their total active cases to 96.
One new death was reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 84 deaths since the start of the pandemic. According to the department, the individual was over the age of 80. Exactly half the county's death have been in the 80+ age group.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 27.6% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 75,034 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 49,743 residents have received first dose
- 25,809 residents have received both doses
- 8,423 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 23 hospitalizations. There are currently 7 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 55.50.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri reports no new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 173 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 486,170.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,374 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
2,063,467 total doses administered
1,356,010 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
740,199 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
22.1% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
12.1% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 836 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,042 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 292.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.