As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Sunday, March 21
- Saturday, March 20
- Friday, March 19
- Thursday, March 18
- Wednesday, March 17
- Tuesday, March 16
- Monday, March 15
Updates for Monday, March 22 will become available below:
8:30 a.m.: Missouri reports no new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 173 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 486,170.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,374 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
2,063,467 total doses administered
1,356,010 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
740,199 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
22.1% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
12.1% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 836 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,042 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 292.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.