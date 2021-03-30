CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County Health Center held the county's first mass vaccination event on Tuesday, one day after Phase 2 of vaccine availability was activated for Missourians.
"We have about 400 people registered today and another 170 tomorrow, but we're also accepting walk ins," Moniteau County Health Service administrator and registered nurse Andrea Kincaid said.
The event runs from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday, welcoming both scheduled patients and walk-ins.
By 11 a.m. Tuesday, Kincaid said 234 people had been vaccinated so far, 159 of those were scheduled appointments and 75 were walk-in patients.
She said she is glad to see the county offer a mass event as more people are becoming eligible for the vaccine.
"I'm glad people are taking advantage of it and getting the vaccine," Kincaid said. "We've been taking lots of calls and been diverting people to come to the mass vaccination clinic to take advantage of it."
Down the road from United Church of Christ, the site of the vaccination clinic, is Burgers' Smokehouse, a factory that made headlines in Moniteau County this time last year for being the first major company in mid-Missouri to see a virus outbreak.
"We had several cases come up following Palm Sunday last year," Burgers' Vice President Phillip Burger said. "That was when we had our first real encounter with the virus. Following that, we had a few more of the following week of Easter week."
Burger said the company welcomed health care workers into the factory last week to administer vaccines to the entire staff.
"We have a nurse on site here all the time," he said. "Moniteau County Health and our nurse coordinated efforts and we had a vaccination event here last Thursday. We got the Moderna shot so they'll come back in about four weeks."
One woman, who contracted COVID-19 in December, has been eager to get her first dose.
"I feel like I need to vaccinate for all the reasons," Columbia resident Ellen Schlie said. "I was really excited that this was opened today. We just came down from Columbia to get this vaccine and so I'm thankful for that I could get it."
According to the state's vaccination dashboard, about 20% of Moniteau County residents have received the first dose of the vaccine.
"I think that number will somewhat increase," Kincaid said. "Historically, we've seen that after counties have these mass vaccination clinics, their numbers do go up slightly so I expect our vaccination numbers to do the same."
Kincaid said there are plenty of appointments available for Wednesday. Those in the appropriate phase who are looking to sign up for a vaccine can register through the state's vaccine navigator.