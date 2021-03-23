VERSALLIES – Morgan County held a two-day event to distribute a second round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday.
Around 1,300 people were expected to receive the second shot at the First Assembly of God Church. Those receiving the second dose were initially vaccinated at the location in February.
Morgan County Health Department Administrator, Shawn Brantley, said people have traveled from all over Missouri to get vaccinated in the county.
“People are happy,” Brantley said.
He said the first day of the event on Monday went smoothly and efficiently.
“Most of them have been searching for a place to get the vaccine and they are just happy to find a place where they can get it and we can give them a little piece of mind that were getting closer to getting back to normal,” Brantley said.
Brantley expressed how important it is for anyone eligible, to get vaccinated now.
“If you're wanting to get the vaccine there should be ample places to get it at this point- search. Call your local health department and we can usually help you find a place if we can't get you in ourselves,” Brantley said.
The event started March 22 at First Assembly of God Church and will continue 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on March 23.
For more information on how to sign up for a vaccine appointment, click here.