COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri community had an opportunity to get vaccinated on campus Friday, 46 days before a mandate takes effect.
MU's Incident Command team sent an email Thursday with an update on the vaccine mandate that applies to all campus employees, including faculty, staff and students with on-campus jobs.
According to the email, workers have until Jan. 18, 2022, or the first day of the spring semester, to give proof of vaccination or request an exemption for medical or religious reasons.
One student worker on campus said she thinks the mandate will be good for the spring semester.
"It just starts us off for the semester, everyone vaccinated, so it makes sense it's kind of like a fresh start," Zuzu Burdsal said.
Burdsal said it is important for her to feel protected from COVID-19 at work.
"I definitely considered what jobs I wanted before this came in, because I didn't want to do anything that was too risky," Burdsal said. "I don't know the vaccination status of most people so every time I sit next to someone it's like a guessing game."
Another student employee says he understands it's ultimately a personal decision.
"Getting a vaccination is important and keeping yourself safe is important, but at the end of the day it's also like your personal right and you can refuse to it," Kunsh Ahuja said.
Ahuja also said he wants people to remember that having the option to get vaccinated is not always the case in other countries.
"I'm from India and I've lost a lot of family members this year due to Covid and due to like the lack of vaccinations available to people. In this country people are lucky that vaccinations are available."
MU Incident Command noted in the email the situation is "fluid" as the federal mandate is being contested in the courts.
"All or part of the mandate for UM System employees could be adjusted or rescinded due to changes in federal rules or court actions," the email said.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said Thursday the university is encouraging people to follow the current mandate guidelines.
"We want folks to know 'Look, the current situation is this,' we have to have this done, completed by January the 18," Basi said. "But given the fact that there are ongoing court cases, that there have been things that have happened already with the federal government, that could change."
There are multiple vaccine mandates from the federal government, but MU falls under the federal executive order which applies to federal contractors. A federal judge in Kentucky filed an injunction against the mandate Tuesday. The injunction stops the mandate in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The mandate is still set to take effect in Missouri - Attorney General Eric Schmitt has challenged that mandate.