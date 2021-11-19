COLUMBIA - MU Health Care will close its COVID-19 vaccination site located at 404 North Keene Street on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The Keene Street vaccination site has served as the primary location for scheduled vaccination appointments since late August.
According to a press release, the site met the increased demand over the summer and early fall for booster shots and third doses, and it has administered more than 5,200 doses.
The Keene Street site will continue to offer second, third, and booster shots through Nov. 30. The site no longer schedules first dose appointments, and it does not offer the pediatric vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
After Nov. 30, COVID-19 vaccinations will shift to select clinics and pharmacies. Participating Mizzou Pharmacy locations will offer online scheduling starting Dec. 1. Select clinics are scheduling vaccination appointments for existing patients only. Patients can call 573-771-2273 (CARE) to see if their clinic has vaccine appointments.