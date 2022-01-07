COLUMIBA - Along with nine other states, Missouri is seeing the rates of children being hospitalized for COVID-19 at record-breaking highs.
As the newest strain of COVID, the omicron variant, is spreading throughout the entire country, children are being hit hard.
The CDC reported Friday more than four in 100,000 children aged 4 years or younger were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 as of Jan. 1, which is double the rate reported a month ago and about three times the rate this time last year.
In the American Academy of Pediatrics' latest report published on Dec. 30, 325,340 new cases of COVID in children were reported between Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, MU Health Care's pediatric infectious disease expert, explained that MU Health Care has also seen a rise in children being hospitalized with COVID symptoms.
"I know our rates have gone up," Dr. Ilboudo said. "In October and November, we were averaging maybe one or two a day, but over the last couple of weeks, we have had upwards of four to six a day."
Dr. Ilboudo said the trend amongst the children being hospitalized is that they are unvaccinated.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, only 31% of children eligible have initiated the process of getting fully vaccinated and 25% of children eligible have finished the process.
Dr. Ilboudo said for those parents who are still hesitant to have their children vaccinated, there is no reason to be afraid.
"From a medical standpoint, we know that vaccines work and we now have data that shows the vaccine works," Dr. Ilboudo said. "We have data from multiple settings that show these vaccines work at preventing serious disease and hospitalization."
The vaccines may not fully prevent children from catching COVID, but Dr. Ilboudo said it will prevent them from having to be hospitalized.
"I think sometimes the misconception is that if I get vaccinated, then I won't get infected at all," Dr. Ilboudo said. "The goal is to keep you out of the hospital so that we can take care of all the other emergencies that we face or that come to the hospital."
For parents that are not sure what symptoms in children need to be addressed immediately by a medical professional, Dr. Ilboudo said there are a few symptoms.
- Watch for hydration in children. If the child's normal urination rate is not right, there is likely a problem.
- Breathing issues.
- A high fever or having a fever for numerous days that does not break.
- Infants having a fever of any kind.
On Friday, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech booster to children ages 12-15 or those who are immunocompromised.
For Dr. Ilboudo, the news is something that makes her excited for the well-being of children.
"I am absolutely excited," Dr. Ilboudo said. "Because we know that vaccine immunity wanes over time for everybody and that this age group had been vaccinated back in the summer time, so they had already hit the five to six-month mark between shots."
If you are interested in getting vaccinated, you can find where to go on the city of Columbia's website.