COLUMBIA - All employees, students and providers who work, learn or practice medicine at MU Health Care or MU School of Medicine facilities must receive a COVID-19 booster, the health system announced Thursday.
Those currently eligible to receive boosters will be required to meet the requirement by April 5, 2022.
The initial COVID-19 vaccination requirement went into effect Oct. 1, 2021.
“We are pleased that, across our organization, we achieved a high compliance rate with our initial vaccination requirement,” Richard J. Barohn, MD, executive vice chancellor for health affairs for the University of Missouri, said. “As the omicron variant continues to spread and prevalence rates in Boone County and in our 25-county service area continue to climb, we are updating our policy to ensure we’re doing all we can to prevent disease and keep our workforce healthy and able to care for our community.”
The expansion of the existing requirement to include COVID-19 boosters is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that adults 18 years and older receive COVID-19 boosters.
The CDC says boosters prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.
Certain people may receive a medical or religious exemption to the requirement.