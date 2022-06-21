COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said it adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation for COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 and under on Tuesday. Vaccinations for children at MU Health Care are set to begin by the end of the week.
“We’ve pre-ordered both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, but we do not have the ability to vaccinate today. We hope to have vaccination available by the end of the week,” MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze said.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the only two vaccines eligible for kids ages 6 months to 5 years.
MU Health Care's COVID-19 vaccine co-chair Dr. Margaret Day said people are interested in how well the vaccinations are going to work and if it's safe for their children to get.
Day said they are both safe and effective, but there are some differences between the vaccines. Pfizer reports upwards of 80% effectiveness in the group under age 5 and Moderna numbers are quoted from 40 to 50%.
“I would encourage people not to discount Moderna because of that reportedly lower-looking vaccine look efficacy," she said. "I think actually both products are highly effective at preventing serious disease from COVID-19."
Many of the same side effects that have been seen in adults, children are experiencing as well.
In the study, irritability and drowsiness were the most common side effects in both vaccines for 6- to 23-month-olds, and there was pain at the injection site and fatigue after the shot for 2- to 5-year-olds.
“About 1 in 4 kids who get the Moderna product got a fever in the trials," Day said. “Overall the Moderna product seems to have a higher incidence of vaccine reaction. It does have a little more mRNA in the product."
The size of dosage is different from kids to adults.
“Both Moderna and Pfizer products for this under 5-year-old age group have lower doses," Day said. "The Moderna product is 25-microgram dose, which is about a quarter of the dose an adult receives, and the Pfizer product is a 3-microgram dose, which is about one tenth of the adult dose."
The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series, and the second dose should be taken about 28 days after the first. The Pfizer vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years is recommended to have a three-dose series. The first two are three weeks apart, and then the third shot is two months after the second dose.
Moderna is testing a third shot/booster shot of its vaccine as well, according to Day.
Day said she has seen some parents hesitant about the safety of the vaccine and how it will react with their children.
“Luckily, in the group study for both of these vaccines, [severe adverse reactions] was very, very rare,” Day said.
MU Health Care said it will not hold a vaccination event for children like it did when the vaccine first came out for adults. Instead, they are expecting it to be given at the child's pediatrician office.
Day said if you are hesitant about giving your child the vaccine, ask a trusted source.
Maze said parents are encouraged to call their provider to schedule an appointment for vaccination.
To find out more on the vaccine MU Health Care officials recommend going to their COVID-19 website.