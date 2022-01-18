COLUMBIA - MU Health Care opened its new COVID-19 testing facility on Tuesday as more people continue to get tested due to the omicron variant surging through the community.
The new testing site is located at 404 N. Keene Street, inside the Women’s Hospital’s east entrance.
The site will operate for extended hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on weekends. The site will also include more space and a larger indoor waiting area for overflow to prevent longer lines.
The health care provider closed its previous testing location at West Broadway after patients experienced long wait times to get tested for COVID-19.
Christopher Sampson, an emergency physician at MU Health Care, said the new location will help get more people tested and get them in and out quickly.
"We've seen an increase demand in the need for testing. Our numbers have increased dramatically," Sampson said. "The benefits of this new site are it has more space, it's a more comfortable waiting area for people who are waiting to get their tests and a more convenient location."
The site is testing people with known exposure, mild symptoms or those who just need a travel test.
"The new site will enable us to get people through faster just based on the size. This is in response to a large amount of people needing testing," Sampson said.
Tyler Head got tested at the new site on Tuesday afternoon. He said it was a nice surprise to see how well organized everything was.
"It was better than I thought it would be. I only waited 30 minutes," Head said. "It was a pleasant surprise that I waited even less than two hours with what people say and read online."
The new site uses a ticket-method similar to ones used at DMV's to get people tested. Head said at first it was confusing, but there were people there to help him figure it out.
"If I was going to improve one thing, I would suggest maybe just putting a sign right when you enter so that anybody like me can know what to do," Head said.
Boone Health also opened its new testing site Monday at its Nifong Convenient Care clinic. However only people experiencing symptoms will be able to get tested. The site is open seven days per week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People getting their test on Monday at the site didn't have to wait more than 30 minutes to be tested.
Dr. Robin Blount, chief medical officer at Boone Health, told KOMU 8 that COVID-19 resources are currently strained and limited.
"We have a lot of workers and staff members out every day due to COVID, and it's putting a significant strain on our system," Dr. Blount said. "Unfortunately our resources our limited and we've been having to delay some elective surgeries so that we have staff to [run the testing site]."
MU Health Care's new testing site is able to test hundreds of people each day without having to change staffing.
"The locations are where we are able to handle large amounts of people. When you're seeing hundreds people try to move through a facility per day to get tested, you want somewhere that has adequate space to wait," Sampson said.
Thousands of MU students also returned to in-person classes on Tuesday, without a mask mandate in place. As students return, MU Health Care anticipates an influx of testing.
"With students returning there's always a potential for numbers to rise," Sampson said. "If that is the case we are able to meet the demand for people that need to be tested for COVID-19."
Students can get tested at the Student Health Center but must receive a doctor's order to be tested. The university also "asks" students to wear a quality, well-fitting mask but has not placed a requirement in place for mask wearing in classrooms on campus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services also announced Tuesday that there will be a drive-thru testing location in the parking lot of Mizzou North, 115 W. Business Loop 70, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates: Jan. 25, Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22.
