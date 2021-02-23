COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has announced new dates for COVID-19 vaccinations that were postponed because of weather.
MU Health Care says it will now give those doses on Thursday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 27 for those in Phase 1A or Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2.
It comes after a shipment of 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived a week late because of winter storm related delays. The vaccines will be administered at the Faurot Field vaccination site.
MU Health Care says it is contacting people who had appointments last week. If you had an appointment that was postponed, you can check your email or call the COVID-19 vaccine call center hotline at 573-771-CARE (2273). That hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Currently any individual in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 are eligible to get the vaccine. You can fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Survey to be sorted into the appropriate tier.