COLUMBIA − MU Health Care says 98% of its employees have complied with the company's vaccine mandate, as of Oct. 4.
Employees of MU Health Care and the MU School of Medicine had a Oct. 1 deadline to show proof of vaccination or be granted a medical or religious exemption.
In August, about 70% of employees were fully vaccinated. On Sept. 30, about 95% of employees were fully vaccinated or had been granted an exemption, which accounted for roughly 9,000 employees.
Eric Maze, a spokesperson for MU Health Care, says that number could increase in the next few days.
"We are still receiving and processing employees’ documentation and anticipate more employees will come into compliance in the coming days," Maze said in an email.
Those who do not comply will enter a suspension period, which is consistent with the health care company's policy to be vaccinated against serious infectious diseases, like influenza.
MU Health Care says it will work with employees on a case-by-case basis in "hopes of bringing them into compliance."
"At the end of that period, we will have more clarity on the number of employees who have left the organization," Maze said.