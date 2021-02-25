COLUMBIA- Inclement weather delayed the shipment of 4,000 Moderna doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, forcing MU Health Care to reschedule its first dose vaccination appointments.
Those appointments resumed Thursday morning and will continue on Saturday. Those who were originally signed up for their vaccination last week should've received an email about the change.
If you had an appointment that was postponed and have not heard from MU Health Care, you can call the COVID-19 vaccine call center hotline at 573-771-CARE (2273).
Anyone in Phase 1A and Phase 1B- Tiers 1 and 2 can now seek an appointment for a vaccine. You can fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Survey to be sorted into the appropriate tier.
Governor Mike Parson is expected to give an update on vaccine distribution Thursday afternoon.