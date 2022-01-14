COLUMBIA -- As local testing demands increase, MU Health Care announced it will be opening a new, larger COVID-19 test collection site at 404 N. Keene Street on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The location is set to replace the testing site currently located at 2003 W. Broadway, Suite 100, with the new site to be located inside the east entrance of Women's Hospital.
The Broadway site will be open on Monday, Jan. 17 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The upcoming location will offer expanded hours for walk-in testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekends.
The larger space will be available for those who have been exposed or have mild symptoms, or even those who need a test for travel.
Walk-ins are allowed, however patients must wear a mask and bring proof of insurance if they are insured. Tests are at no cost to the patient and results will be delivered within 48 hours of testing, with results available in MU Health Care's patient portal HEALTHConnect.
For any questions about access to COVID-19 testing, visit muhealth.org/covid19-testing.