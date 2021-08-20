COLUMBIA ― MU Health Care is set to open a vaccination site in Women’s and Children’s Hospital as the demand increases for vaccinations and as the CDC recommends booster shots for immunocompromised people.
The Keene Street vaccination site will open Tuesday, Aug. 24 and is located inside the east entrance of Women’s and Children’s Hospital, 404 North Keene Street,
“Demand for first-dose vaccination initiation has increased by nearly 200% over the past five weeks,” Laura Morris, MD, MU Health Care vaccine co-chair and family medicine physician, said. “In addition, the Centers for Disease Control is now recommending a third vaccine dose for the immunocompromised. Our new vaccination site is designed specifically to administer the different types of vaccine and booster doses in an efficient and convenient environment.”
The Keene Street site will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson for anyone 18 and older.
It also will offer a third dose, the booster shot, for immunocompromised people who have already completed a two-dose series of an mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna.
However, booster shots are not yet recommended for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The booster shot should be administered at least 28 days after the second dose of mRNA vaccine, and people should get the same brand of vaccine for the booster shot.
If you would like to schedule a vaccination at the Keene Street site, anyone can make an appointment online or by calling (573) 771-CARE (2273).
For detailed instructions and directions to the site, go to muhealth.org.