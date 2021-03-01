JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced which High Throughput Health Centers would receive allocations of COVID-19 vaccine and how much in a press release Monday.
Hospitals in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions will receive doses proportional to their population.
University of Missouri Health Care, in Region F, will receive 4,000 Moderna doses this week from the High Throughput Health Center allocations. Capital Region Medical Center and SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City will receive 2,000 doses total next week.
Eric Maze, Media Specialist for MU Health Care, said an additional 2,200 Pfizer doses are expected, for a total of 6,200 doses to give this week for those in eligible tiers.
The health care company will host vaccination events at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field Thursday, March 4 through Sunday, March 7. Appointment invitations will be sent out Monday and Tuesday via email if you are signed up on its survey.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services also will send out initiations for 250 first-dose vaccine appointments this week. The appointments will be held at the health department.
Boone Hospital Center will receive 1,500 doses this week and will host clinics at the Columbia Mall this week and next. Invitation will be sent early this week.
High Throughput Health Centers currently receive 41% of the total doses in the state, while mass vaccination events receive 22% and local public health agencies receive 7%.
The full list of health centers receiving doses and their allocations can be seen here.