COLUMBIA - MU Health Care will require all employees, students and providers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, unless granted a medical or religious exception.
The mandate includes students in MU's School of Health Professions and School of Medicine.
A news release from the health care company says the mandate comes as hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb, largely due to the delta variant.
The majority of MU Health Care's patients are unvaccinated, according to the release. Data shows unvaccinated people account for nearly 99% of recent U.S. COVID-19 deaths and more than 90% of hospitalizations.
“The safety of our patients, employees and community is our top priority,” Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care’s chief executive officer, said. “As a health system, our mission is to save and improve lives. We know vaccinations save lives.”
The Oct. 1 deadline provides time for employees to become fully vaccinated prior to flu and other respiratory diseases begin to circulate.
MU Health Care joins nearly 90 other health care organizations across the U.S. to require the vaccine, and at least the sixth in Missouri, including BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke's - St. Louis, according to a news release.
This requirement comes as top medical organizations and associations, including the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Public Health Association, recommended requiring vaccinations for employees.
“Since the vaccines first became available, we have strongly encouraged all employees to become vaccinated against COVID-19, as the vaccine is safe, effective and the best way to keep our communities safe,” Rick Barohn, MD, executive vice chancellor for health affairs for the University of Missouri, said in the release. “We are pleased that, across our health system, we have reached a nearly 70% employee vaccination rate, but we can do better.”