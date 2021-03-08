COLUMBIA - MU Health Care will start posting scheduling links on its website for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the organization announced Monday.
The change comes amid lower numbers of eligible people on an online survey MU Health Care sent out earlier this year.
Now, instead of e-mailing survey participants, MU Health Care will post scheduling links online as appointments become available.
“As more people become vaccinated and the supply of vaccine increases, we are constantly reviewing our procedures to best serve the community and to ensure we are vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as we can,” said Brad Myers, MU Health Care Executive Director of Pharmacy and Laboratory Services, in a news release. “This new invitation system will help us ensure that no appointments go unfilled and that everyone who is eligible has an opportunity to schedule an appointment.”
Vaccine appointment opportunities will be posted here when available.
Those who need help scheduling an appointment can call MU Health Care's COVID-19 vaccine call center at 573-771-CARE (2273). The call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.