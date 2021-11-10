COLUMBIA - MU Health Care will start distributing its first doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11 starting Wednesday afternoon. The clinic comes after the CDC recommended the vaccine for the age group Nov. 2.
The doses will be administered at South Providence Medical Park in Columbia from 5 to 8 p.m. by appointment only. Another vaccination clinic will be held at the same time on Saturday.
At the moment, there are no available times for the Wednesday and Saturday clinics. The vaccine co-chair for MU Health Care, Margaret Day, said parents should continue to check the slots to see if anything opens up. MU Health Care plans to host more clinics and order more vaccine doses as they become available.
"We're absolutely committed to giving pediatric [patients the] COVID-19 vaccine," Day said. "We're expecting to repeatedly order a vaccine with goals of being able to administer that vaccine within our system, probably in our primary care clinics that take care of children."
After the shot was approved for adults, fears of the virus being spread to kids continued. Day said she spoke to many patients who were relieved when vaccine eligibility arrived.
"I certainly talk to patients every day in my family medicine practice, who are eager to get their kids vaccinated against COVID," Day said.
Though some parents were still hesitant to get their kids vaccinated due to possibilities of inflamed heart myocarditis or the heart tissues. Myocarditis is possible after receiving the vaccine, especially after the second dose of the vaccine, but Day said it's not something to worry too much about.
"We want to emphasize these are incredibly rare, after a vaccine, and much more common unfortunately with the COVID-19 vaccine itself," Day said.
Day encouraged parents to get their kids vaccinated, not only to protect themselves, but also to continue school activities and time with friends.
"We want them to remain healthy," Day said. "We want them to be doing what they do best staying in school, being able to, engage and get together over the holidays and to be able to do that safely."
Day said the continued vaccination of children will help bring down the overall status of infection and help return to a sense of normalcy.
Day says she doesn't know when a potential booster shot could be available for kids or if the shot will eventually be available during a child's yearly checkup.
A second dose of the vaccine for kids will be available two weeks after the initial dose.
Below are additional places for kids to get vaccinated:
- The Columbia/Boone County Health Department offers appointment based vaccination appointments on Saturdays for anyone 5 and older. It also is going to schools in the Columbia Public School district starting next week.
- Hy-Vee offers pediatric vaccination appointments online.
- CVS (Schnucks & Target) offers pediatric vaccination appointments online.