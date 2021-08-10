COLUMBIA − With only two weeks to go until classes begin, the University of Missouri hosted a vaccination clinic at Jesse Hall Tuesday afternoon for students, staff and faculty.
Classes at Mizzou start Monday, Aug. 23. MU decided to host a vaccination clinic to increase the number of people vaccinated on campus.
“I think it was about time I got the vaccine. These variants scare me, so I decided to come here today and get the vaccine,” Funmi Sanwoifolu, a student, said.
MU sent an email last week encouraging vaccinations. Every student and staff member who submits a picture of their vaccination card will enter a drawing to win prizes.
Providing vaccine information will help MU have a measure of vaccination rates within the campus community, the University said. This also means MU might adjust their policies to promote a safe working and learning environment.
“We want to do everything that we can to make it easy for our students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated.” Jaimie Shutter, the executive director of student health and well-being, said.
MU also announced that all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in classrooms, as well as meeting spaces where social distancing is not possible.
This decision was made after cases increased due to the delta variant.
“The more students, faculty staff, and individuals in our campus that get the vaccinated the sooner MU policies will change,” Shutter said.
Uploading your vaccination card to the student portal MyZou or the staff/faculty portal MyHR could help MU's decision on whether someone needs to quarantine or not. If a person is fully vaccinated and not showing symptoms, they may not have to quarantine or even be tested.
Having your vaccine information on hand will assist MU's case investigators and contact tracers in this effort, the University has said. Vaccine information will be kept confidential.
MU's policies do not allow them to ask anyone about their vaccination status.