COLUMBIA − The University of Missouri said it has paused reporting all COVID-19 data on its dashboard after the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) changed the way it reports data.
On Wednesday, PHHS said it would stop reporting active COVID-19 cases and would start reporting COVID-19 test data on a 48-hour delay. The health department said the recent increase in COVID-19 cases has made data unmanageable for health department staff.
According to a message on the Show Me Renewal dashboard, the university will temporarily pause all reporting of data, and MU officials will review the available data and determine what helpful information can be reported on a regular basis.
The university usually reports active students cases, the percentage of its infected student body, recovered students, total cases since the start of the school year and total students hospitalized since the start of the school year. It also reports faculty, MU staff and UM System staff active cases, recovered cases and cumulative cases.
The health department will still report positive test data based on the specific date the test was administered. Staff will also add self-reported data from at-home COVID-19 tests to the information hub.
The Show Me Renewal dashboard currently shows data as of Wednesday, Jan. 26 and will not be updated until data reporting is restarted.
