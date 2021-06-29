COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri are conducting a study on the COVID-19 vaccine on new mothers and children.
According to a press release, the study will examine the immune response in new mothers' blood, the impact of antibodies in their breastmilk and antibody levels in infants.
Albert Hsu, an MU assistant professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology, says that the study is going on right now.
"We are starting now. We are recruiting women who recently delivered and can come to the children's hospital to give blood and breastmilk," Hsu said.
Hsu says that the study is hoping to have many people participate in the study.
"We are hoping to recruit up to 100 women for this study," Hsu said.
This study is the second part of the research the team is doing. The first part looked at women and their antibody response during pregnancy.
The study asks for women from ages 18 to 50 in the mid-Missouri area to participate in the vaccine study.
Hsu says he is hopeful the study will be successful.
"I feel like we have a unique opportunity in mid-Missouri to recruit a number of women that been hesitant to get the vaccine while pregnant. We are hopeful to recruit a number of women to get the vaccine post postpartum," Hsu said.
For more information about the study and how to join, visit the MU Health Care website.