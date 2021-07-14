COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Medicine is conducting research on the longevity and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and how vaccination immunity differs from immunity from natural infection.
The researches want to enroll 500 vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated individuals by checking the blood for antibodies.
The principal investigator, Dr. Mark Daniels, is hoping this research leads to information about the differences in the vaccine's efficacy between different demographics, such as gender, age, occupation and previous exposure to the virus.
The research study will analyze the three different vaccines- Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson- to gain information about their effectiveness in differing individuals.
The research will look at components of the antibody and cellular immune response, specifically the cellular immune responses to T cells that are involved in long term memory and protection.
"Given the recent outbreaks of mutant strains of virus across the world, we expect these findings will help determine the most effective vaccine to deploy as we continue to fight this pandemic," Dr. Daniels said.
The goal of this research study is to answer these important question about vaccine efficiency and longevity.
Vaccinated individuals or those planning to become vaccinated can sign up to take part in the study by emailing mucovid19vaccinestudy@missouri.edu.
Participants will receive a gift card as compensation for their assistance.