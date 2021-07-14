COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Medicine is conducting research on the longevity of the COVID-19 vaccine and how vaccination immunity differs from natural infection immunity.
They are hoping to enroll 500 vaccinated or planning to get vaccinated individuals by checking the blood for antibodies.
“Differences in antibody prevalence and immune cell memory vastly differ among members of a population,” Mark Daniels, principal investigator, said. “Some of the well-documented factors that cause these differences are demographics like age, sex or race, socioeconomic factors, preexisting conditions and other health issues. Given the recent outbreaks of mutant strains of virus across the world, we expect these findings will help determine the most effective vaccine to deploy as we continue to fight this pandemic.”
The goal of this research study is to answer these important question about vaccine efficiency and longevity.
Vaccinated individuals can sign up by emailing mucovid19vaccinestudy@missouri.edu.
Participants will receive a gift card as compensation for their assistance.