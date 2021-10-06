COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri School of Medicine Department of Child Health and the Clinical Research Center are participating in a clinical research study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of an investigational vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in children.
The purpose of the Moderna study is to test the mRNA-1273 vaccine that may protect children from getting sick if they come into contact with COVID-19. The study will involve children aged 6 months to 12-years-old.
“A vaccine that prevents COVID-19 disease in children would be a key tool to help in our effort to end this pandemic,” pediatric infectious disease specialist Christelle Ilboudo, MD said. “We are very pleased to be part of this effort. We’ve already filled our allocation of participants for the 6-year-old to 12-year-old cohort of the trial, but we’re still looking for additional children in the 6-month-old to 6-year-old age range.”
Participation in the study will last approximately 14 months and includes phone calls, telemedicine visits, and up to seven visits to MU’s Clinical Research Center.
Participants will be given two injections 28 days apart and will have a chance to receive either the study vaccine or placebo. Participants must be in good health and must not have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 within 2 weeks prior to vaccine administration.
“This study represents another step forward in the unprecedented worldwide response that has resulted in the rapid deployment of vaccines designed to end this pandemic,” executive vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Missouri, Richard Barohn, MD said. “By taking part in this study, we are contributing to the advancement of medical knowledge that will not only benefit our patients, but those across the globe.”
More information on this study and eligibility can be found at KidCOVEStudy.com