COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri’s School of Medicine has enrolled over 100 people to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial testing of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The Clinical Research Center and the Division of Infectious Diseases of MU’s School of Medicine are partnering to contribute the widespread trial testing the effectiveness of Novavax’s NVX-CoV2373 COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Dima Dandachi, MD, is the principal investigator of the trial at the School of Medicine and said the trials are important because approving another vaccine would speed up the vaccination process around the world.
"There will be not enough production by only like, you know, a few companies to be able to get vaccines for all people that need the vaccine in the U.S. and internationally. So in order to be able to have enough vaccines we needed more vaccines," she said.
Dr. Dandachi also said in a press release that there are benefits to Novavax's vaccine candidate if approved.
“The potential benefit of this vaccine is its less stringent storage temperature requirements, which would be useful in areas without access to specialized storage or for those with allergy issues related to the other approved vaccines,” she said.
MU has enrolled 103 participants in the Phase 3 clinical trial, who received two doses of either the vaccine or a placebo. According to the MU School of Medicine, two-thirds of the participants received the vaccine while the other one-third received the placebo.
Dr. Dandachi said the success of the trial relies on the people that volunteer.
“The success of the clinical trial is based number one on the people that are willing to do it from the community, they are willing to participate in a clinical trial. And, you know, they wanted to advance the science and contribute to the science and being part of this like big thing,” she said.
The school of medicine was able to enroll all participants in less than six weeks. Taylor Nelson is part of the Division of Infectious Diseases at MU's School of Medicine and said this was the fastest enrollment she has been involved with.
“Everybody worked together and worked very hard to get this done and that’s why I’m proud of the way our team worked,” she said.
According to the CDC, the clinical development process for vaccines happens in three phases. During the first phase, only a small group of people receive the dose. During the second phase, the vaccine is given to those who have characteristics similar to those the vaccine is intended for. For phase three, the trial is expanded to thousands of people who receive the vaccine and are then observed to test its efficacy and safety.
Novavax’s Phase 3 clinical trial will enroll up to 30,000 adults in locations across the U.S. and Mexico.